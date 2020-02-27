“To be treated” between Lev Leshchenko and Andrey Razin broke the scandal

Between the producer Adre Razin and singer Lev Leshchenko, who offered Maruv to abandon the Ukraine, broke the scandal. Andrei Razin filed the lawsuit, which further whetted opponent.

In ether one of the programs Leshchenko called the Razin “vulgar, unprincipled, immoral man and the downed pilot”.

“He just needs to get married, probably to have a family and settle down… haven’t seen him for a hundred years, thought he had sunk into Oblivion, and he was still there”, — said Lev Valerjanovich.

Offended by such statement Razin burst into an angry post in Instagram.

“Lev Valerjanovich, I just called to court to discuss my health and to establish a sick I or sick. Unlike You, I took a Commission in the Serbsky Institute, which showed that I’m healthy and to be treated I do not need. So that, apparently, will be in court to understand why You consider yourself a psychiatrist or a psychologist and live on the Federal channel “Russia-1″ diagnose people”, — wrote Razin and do not forget to boast that collects sports Palace and gives 90 concerts a year.

He also responded to the comment about the family and recalled that long ago he is married and has two children. “However, one no longer in this world”, — said Razin.

We will remind, Andrey Razin is not the first time gets into scandals. He threatened court, Lera Kudryavtseva due to clashes with Shepelev. The family of a cancer patient Zavorotnyuk told him not to spread rumors about the illness of the actress.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter