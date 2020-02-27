“To be treated” between Lev Leshchenko and Andrey Razin broke the scandal

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

«Лечиться надо»: между Львом Лещенко и Андреем Разиным разгорелся громкий скандал

Between the producer Adre Razin and singer Lev Leshchenko, who offered Maruv to abandon the Ukraine, broke the scandal. Andrei Razin filed the lawsuit, which further whetted opponent.

In ether one of the programs Leshchenko called the Razin “vulgar, unprincipled, immoral man and the downed pilot”.

«Лечиться надо»: между Львом Лещенко и Андреем Разиным разгорелся громкий скандал

“He just needs to get married, probably to have a family and settle down… haven’t seen him for a hundred years, thought he had sunk into Oblivion, and he was still there”, — said Lev Valerjanovich.

Offended by such statement Razin burst into an angry post in Instagram.

“Lev Valerjanovich, I just called to court to discuss my health and to establish a sick I or sick. Unlike You, I took a Commission in the Serbsky Institute, which showed that I’m healthy and to be treated I do not need. So that, apparently, will be in court to understand why You consider yourself a psychiatrist or a psychologist and live on the Federal channel “Russia-1″ diagnose people”, — wrote Razin and do not forget to boast that collects sports Palace and gives 90 concerts a year.

He also responded to the comment about the family and recalled that long ago he is married and has two children. “However, one no longer in this world”, — said Razin.

We will remind, Andrey Razin is not the first time gets into scandals. He threatened court, Lera Kudryavtseva due to clashes with Shepelev. The family of a cancer patient Zavorotnyuk told him not to spread rumors about the illness of the actress.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article