To combat coronavirus: Foals in the new video showed how to wash hands

Борьба с коронавирусом: Foals в новой видеоработе показали, как мыть руки

Foals. Photo: instagram.com/foals

British band Foals presented a new video in which I decided to show you how to properly wash their hands.

So, in the video for the song Wash Off of the album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost on repeat is a 40-second video, which shows how to wash hands wet, get soap, 20 seconds to thoroughly mix the foam, dry off with a disposable towel and close the water — not to touch the faucet with clean hands.

We offer you to see the new video of the British band:

