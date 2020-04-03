To combat coronavirus in Belarus attract military medics

In Belarus radically changed the attitude to the pandemic coronavirus. If earlier President Alexander Lukashenko has recommended against the virus vodka and sauna, now, when the country’s 351 cases, decided to use in the fight against the epidemic, all available medical staff.

As said the President of Belarus, he ordered to connect the work of military medical staff at all military hospitals. For them it will be a rewarding experience.

“In the army, nothing will ever happen? And God forbid, a military conflict? They are the first to go, “—explained Lukashenko is a need to use military medics. Unlike other countries, in Belarus, students of medical higher educational institutions to combat the disease outbreak will not attract.

Recall, March 27, Lukashenka compared the pandemic coronavirus with the mass psychosis and hinted that the virus may be non-natural origin.

As of 3 April in Belarus was 351 cases of coronavirus. 53 people considered recovered, four died, including the famous actor Viktor Dashkevich.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter