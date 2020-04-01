To keep the son at home in quarantine, the severe father used an unusual way (photos)

In the Philippine social media became viral photos posted by some girl. She reported that her younger brother, despite declared in the country in connection with the pandemic coronavirus quarantine, refused to sit at home and constantly tried to escape to freedom and to play with friends on the street. To keep the son, the father took the unusual decision. Temporarily becoming a Barber, he made his son an ugly hairstyle. Taking a knife, he half-shaved the offspring of the head. Now the boy will have to isolate themselves, because in this form he is shy to go out and see friends.

In the photo the boy is crying and his dad looks at him, clearly pleased with the result. Another picture of boy posing with his sister in his normal form.

Opinions of Internet users on this issue were divided. Some felt that father did was cruel. “It’s too much. The boy looks so sad,” “I wanted to laugh, but he looks so unhappy” — they wrote.

Others argued that if such a measure will force the child to sit at home and don’t let it get infected, its tears are worth it.

