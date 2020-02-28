To listen Greta Thunberg, a crowd of 30 thousand people, blocking traffic in Bristol (photo)

17-year-old Swedish ecoactivity Greta Thunberg made in the British city of Bristol at a rally to protest against climate change.

In Bristol she arrived by train and then traveled in an electric car with a police escort.

To listen Greta a crowd of 30 thousand people, which practically paralyzed movement in the city: the roads were closed.

When Thunberg, the people began to chant: “Greta, Greta!”. The demonstrators did not interfere even on a rainy cold weather.

Greta Thunberg again accused politicians of ignoring an emergency situation with climate. “We are the change, and changes are coming, whether you like it or not,” said the young activist. “I will not stand by and watch. I will not be silent when the world is on fire. And you… World leaders behave like children. So we have to be adults here,” said Thunberg.

Greta became famous two years ago at the age of 15 years old when started on Fridays to skip lessons at school in protest at the building of the Swedish Parliament. Her example was followed by thousands of young people around the world who have also started to make a “Friday for the future”. Greta and she became a star. She was named the man of 2019 authoritative magazine Time.

