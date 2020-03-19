“To me, terrible things have happened”: Reese Witherspoon spoke about harassment in Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Getty Images

Famous Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon became the heroine of the latest issue of Vanity Fair.

In an interview with 43-year-old star revealed that early in his career as a teenager she faced harassment.

Happened to me bad things: I was bullied, I was being chased. The person who did it was not isolated from society. Recently journalists have asked me why I was not told about this before. I think it is very interesting to speak with someone who has experienced these things and then condemn him for what he didn’t mention that before. You need to tell your story when really ready to do it. Then the journalist tried to convince me to shame and expose selfish because I didn’t do it sooner. However, 25 years ago, when it happened to me, there was no public platform for expression. Social networks today give people the opportunity to Express themselves, to have such privileges was not” — said the actress.

Also, the actress said that never relied on their sexuality, but rather wanted to be funny and amusing.

I’ve always had a thing for the exploitation of their own sexuality. When I came into this business, all the young Actresses are told to cater for different men’s magazines. However, I never appeared on the cover of Maxim and has not been shot for GQ. I’m not against it, I just always wanted to be considered somewhat differently. I always wanted to be ridiculous — and it never gets old and never gets old. Over the years, your chest, face and ass will look different, but you continue to be funny. My idols in this regard — Goldie hawn, Diane Keaton, Nancy Meyers. They are smart and funny,” added Reese.

