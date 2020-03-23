To overcome the coronavirus Europe may take two years — virologist

In order to fully overcome the coronavirus, Europe may need two years.

This was stated by the head of the Shanghai expert group on Covid-19 Zhang Wenchun.

One of China’s leading virologists said that the pandemic will inevitably be delayed and it will be fine if the virus will appear and disappear for two years.

“I can say: forget about the fact that the pandemic will be over in Europe in the near future,” said Wenjun.

He also noted that from the global effort around the world to contain the coronavirus will depend on when it will end.

“If only all the world could stop all movement for four weeks, the pandemic could be stopped,” said the virologist.

Source: South China Morning Post