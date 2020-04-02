To save people or the economy: the answer is known for 100 years thanks to the “Spanish flu”

Coronavirus pandemic began in China and at first slowly and then rapidly spread around the world. COVID-19 revealed today in almost all countries. The cases of infection that’s reached a million, and the mortality rate is 19%.

Governments in different States are trying different ways to confront the deadly virus. Most of the Asian countries led by China chose the path of hard quarantine. The authorities turned a blind eye to possible violations of democratic freedoms and keep track of the contacts and movement of the majority of citizens.

In Europe, most countries also imposed quarantine, closed restaurants, cinemas, gyms, forbade any meeting to which more than 10 people, and in some places more than two people. Closed borders, restricted the free movement of people within countries. Airlines were forced to ground their aircraft. To a enterprise.

The exception in Europe until recently, were the Netherlands, Sweden and Belarus. The Netherlands surrendered first. The government of Mark Rutte was not closed schools, restaurants, bars. Emergency measures in the country will be in effect until April 28. Yet, in any case. Rutte admitted that the increase in the number of infected leaves them no other choice.

In Sweden, as long as it works, but authorities urged residents of the Kingdom to show awareness and responsibility, to comply with social distancing and personal hygiene. However, the government of Stephen Leuven admitted that mass action threat. Why Sweden has banned meetings with the participation of more than 50 people. Agree, compared to other countries it is more than liberal.

Perhaps the only country in Europe where the authorities do not want to impose strict measures to deter coronavirus remains Belarus. The President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko declared that “better to die standing than live on my knees.” He defiantly played hockey in spite of the pandemic and advised the countrymen proven method of combating infection — vodka, Banya, sports. Lukashenka also said that businesses should work.

Like the position of the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro. Remarkably, he suspected coronavirus, and the first test was positive. However, the second test was already negative. This may have influenced Bolsonaro, which actively encourages Brazilians to ignore the recommendations of the world health organization (who) and work, work, work. It came down to the fact that Twitter and Instagram banned his accounts on the grounds that Bolsonaro disseminates false information about the pandemic COVID-19.

Urges citizens to go to work and the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani. He argues that the coronavirus created by the Americans in order to hurt the Iranians. At the same time Iran is ranked seventh in the world in the number of those infected — more than 50 thousand people, of whom 3 died already 160 people.

Hesitated for a long time on the introduction of quarantine and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In the end, he contracted the coronavirus. And all the Kingdom is already almost 34 thousand infected. And almost 3,000 deaths from COVID-19. The peak of the pandemic is still far away, according to doctors.

The opinion of the opponents of quarantine, until recently, was shared by the President of the United States Donald trump. He argued that it is necessary to save the economy that America is not a country destined for any satdanov and Loktionov. Now, however, trump changed his mind. In the US almost 218 thousand infected with a coronavirus. Died more than 5,000 infected. Now the President appears on television in the background, from which it follows that, without quarantine, the number of victims of the pandemic in the country could exceed 2 million people. A rigid restrictive measures give hope to stay within the 240 thousand people.

In fact, trump demonstrated two completely different approaches to the problem. The dilemma facing governments is simple — it is more important to save people or the economy?

They say history will judge. She has already judged, according to American experts, United in a group that researched the consequences of the infamous influenza pandemic known as “Spanish flu”. She swept across the planet, exactly 100 years ago and claimed the lives of 50 million people. Then, too, different countries had different ways of fighting the spread of the disease. In the end, all entered quarantine. Some sooner, some later, but did it all.

So, the group of experts supported by the Federal reserve and the Massachusetts Institute of technology (MIT), studying the effects of the Spanish flu on the economy, came to a common opinion — quarantine in any case cannot be considered as a source of significant economic losses in a pandemic! Moreover, in the end it promptly imposed quarantine is the guarantee of a speedy economic recovery after the pandemic.

Scientists recognize that “Hispanic” is different from the coronavirus. Then, 100 years ago, influenza decimated mostly young, healthy, working population. Today, the main risk group is elderly people and those suffering from various chronic diseases that have weakened their immune system. Of course the fact that the economy began the XX century with its archaic has little in common with current high technologies, globalization and other features. However, experts believe that the total points of the two pandemics greater than the differences.

In the USA the “Spanish flu” killed about 500 thousand people. Only quarantine in conjunction with the promotion of personal hygiene could stop the nightmare. Without these tough measures would have died a lot more people. Industrial production declined then 18%. However, after the pandemic, she quickly recovered and demonstrated a record growth rate. Was created millions of new jobs. People began to receive higher income in comparison with the years before the Spanish. Increased their consuming capacity.

Forced quarantine has allowed to avoid more serious economic problems because the peaks of the smoothed mortality. If the healthcare system failed, terrible pictures of crowded hospitals and morgues, corpses in the streets so scared of Americans that they would have gone into blank-isolation struck with fear. And return them to the factories would be very difficult. But even the resumption of work of the enterprises would be unable to quickly revive consumption. The frightened people would stop buying cars, expensive clothes, would not spend money on entertainment, would not do Bank deposits…

“The task of saving people and saving the economy do not contradict each other at present. Taking action to curb the epidemic and save lives, we only accelerated the rapid recovery of economic activity in the future”, — confidently said American experts, including former Ministers of the Treasury and the fed, successful businessmen and scholars.

