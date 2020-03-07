To the UN urged other countries to impose sanctions against Russia over Crimea

While the Ukrainian government is trying to address the question of whether supplying water in the occupied Crimea, the United States continues to defend interesting of our country in the international arena.

So, the UN Deputy representative of the United States in this organization charity Norman Chalet urged the international community to impose sanctions against Russia for its actions in occupied Crimea, writes “Radio Freedom”.

According to American diplomat, the US is determined to bring Russia accountable for its occupation of Crimea.

“In 2014 the following rounds of targeted sanctions addressed to those who played a leading role in the occupation regime. There are also sanctions against law enforcement officials who had tortured the Crimean Tatar activists. We encourage other countries to introduce similar restrictions, “said charity Norman Chalet.

She also urged Russia to grant access to the UN and the OSCE on the territory of the annexed Peninsula to the international mission was able to observe and document everything that happens there.

Early Norman Chalet said that Russia does not fulfill the terms of agreements assumed in Minsk and during the Norman meeting, and fueling the conflict in the Donbas.

Recall that in the draft Budget of the United States, where pledged assistance to Ukraine in 2021 in the amount of 316 million dollars, also provides the means to counter the influence of Russia. And money is considerable — we are talking about $ 700 million.

will work until the Rssii will not leave the Peninsula.

