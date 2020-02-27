Today remember Nemtsov

Killed in Moscow Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, who was one of the most vocal opponents of Putin’s regime, during his life spoke a lot about Ukraine and Russia and condemned the invasion of the Donbas and the annexation of Crimea.

Boris Nemtsov, co-Chairman of the Russian opposition political party “RPR-PARNAS” have consistently criticized the decision of the Russian authorities. He has repeatedly opposed the annexation of Crimea, war in Donbas and support the Kremlin terrorists of the so-called LNR-DNR. Nemtsov was one of the few Russian leaders who are not afraid to sign the “Resolution of the Peace March” – the document in which the Russian authorities demanded the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops from the Ukrainian territory. After the death of the policy it became known that he was working on a report that in the East of Ukraine on the side of the militants fighting Russian troops.

“As soon as Ukraine will begin to make economic reforms and achieve some success in this direction, as soon as the Ukrainian army is combat-ready in full, and not hold the volunteers and the volunteers will be a significant breakthrough. Putin, like any thug, respects strength. While Ukraine is weak in the crisis before it starts crisis to get out, no understanding, and, more precisely, sanity from Putin will not see,” – wrote Nemtsov.

He described the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“To raise the level of destabilization in Ukraine, Putin, in my opinion, is ready for a deep economic crisis in Russia. According to my information, he told his people of the inner circle: “get Ready for the fact that the sanctions will last 10 years.” So, it’s another 10 years to conduct this bloody war,” – said Nemtsov.

He also talked about the Russia-occupied Crimea.

“Referendum” in Crimea was held on churovsky-Putin and will never be recognized in the world. Crimea is an unrecognized in the world that dooms it to stagnation. Examples of mass – Transnistria, Ossetia, Abkhazia”, – said Nemtsov.

The politician spoke about the fate of the people.

“The rights of the Crimean Tatar people – the indigenous people of the Peninsula flagrantly violated. The leaders of the Crimean Tatars are repressed and persecuted, and Mustafa Dzhemilev denied entry to the Crimea at all. We are talking about a population comprising 300 thousand people, who not long ago went through brutal Stalinist repression and deportation,” – said Nemtsov.

He supported Ukraine and described the situation as she sees it.

“The fact that Ukraine lost the information war is a fact. But what you should not for this reason to worry much – it is also a fact. You’re not a Nazi state”, – said Russian politician.

In addition, the Germans have made statements about Russia and Putin didn’t like.

“In fact, the problem of Russia is Russians. The main enemy of Russia is ourselves, our centuries of slavery, hypocrisy and servility at the same time, the desire to lick the head, regardless of his rank. The typical behavior of our people: first to enthusiastically lick the head Director of a Corporation or President of the country – and get a deep pleasure, and then, when the man stumble to stab him in the back. This is the people, the other is not. The Russian people, by and large, divided into two unequal groups. One part – the descendants of serfs, people with a slave identity,” said co-chair of the opposition political party “RPR-PARNAS”.

Its one of the short memorable phrases was: “Censorship is when an official knows that whatever he did, he is exposed”.

We will remind, on February 27, 2015, on the Big Moskvoretsky bridge in Moscow, Boris Nemtsov was killed. He was shot in the back of criminals released in a policy of four bullets and disappeared. The overtly political murder of Nemtsov sparked outrage not only in Russia but throughout the world.

The murder of Nemtsov was officially convicted of: Zaur Dadaev, Anzor Gubashev, sadida Gubareva, Temirlan eskerhanova, Khamzat Bagaeva. In 2017, they were sentenced to imprisonment from twenty years (Dadaev) to eleven (the Bahai). The direct customer of murder has not been found.

Every year on 27 February in Moscow held a March in memory of Boris Nemtsov. Each of these marches was the mass detention of participants. At the scene of the murder Nemtsov on the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky bridge, the volunteers created an informal memorial. Moscow authorities repeatedly destroy it, but after some time the memorial again.