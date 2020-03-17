Today UEFA will announce the transfer of Euro 2020 for coronavirus – media

Сегодня УЕФА объявит о переносе Евро-2020 из-за коронавируса - СМИ

The authoritative edition of the Financial Times shared the information that on 17 March, the Union of European football associations (UEFA) will announce the postponement of the championship.

This decision will be associated with a pandemic coronavirus.

The tournament will be delayed for the sake of in Europe was played out aborted national Championships.

It is worth noting that Euro 2020 was to be held from 12 June to 12 July in 12 cities (Saint Petersburg, London, Munich, Baku, Rome, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Budapest, Glasgow, Bilbao, Amsterdam).

Recall that the outbreak of the coronavirus have been recorded in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan. According to the latest data from the disease died over seven thousand people, 78 thousand recovered. The total number of cases exceeded 177 thousand.

