Together we are strong: Nastya Kamensky has developed a system of training in quarantine

The singer Nastya Kamensky quarantined inviting his fans to engage in physical form. She held the first training session online and received a lot of feedback and requests to help to throw off those extra pounds and lead in the body. Nastya together with her personal trainer had developed a system of exercises and to go along with it.

“Together we are strong! So now we need to support each other and motivate! I know you consciously about your health and the health of others and stay home, though it is difficult,” — wrote the singer in Instagram.

“We will do you a slim waistline, elastic Kim, shapely legs and toned arms!”, — promised Kamensky.

Her athletic figure has previously boasted of Ani Lorak. But beefy buttocks Svetlana Loboda has caused heated discussion online.

