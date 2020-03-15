Toluca v Atlas live streaming free

Toluca v Atlas. Forecast (cf. 3.49) for the Mexico Championship match (March 15, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of Mexico, in which Toluca takes Atlas. Who will be able to interrupt a series of unsuccessful fights? – the answer is in this material.

Toluca

The hosts of today’s match became the 17th team of the past season, where they could not make it to Ligilya, and in the new Toluca tournament in nine rounds she was able to win only two victories, which brought her 10 points and 15th position.

In late February, the “ Red Devils ” outplayed the last “Monterrey” (2: 0), and in the first spring game they split the world with “Queretaro” (1: 1). In the Mexican Cup, the Choris were not lucky – they took off at the semifinal stage, losing to Tijuana in the sum of two games (3: 7).

Atlas

“ Atlas ” could not live up to the hopes of the fans last year, and the new tournament started with a victory, but then the systemic problems came out and to this day the “ red-blacks ” have two victories, not a single draw.

“ Foxes ” scored seven goals, and lost the last five fights, losing in the last duel on their field “Guadalajara” (1: 2), for which we made a prediction.

Statistics

Toluca Win 2 of 3 Recent Home Games

Atlas has not tied away since last November

The teams have a series without world of eight games in a row

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Toluca (4: 2)

Forecast

Today’s rivals started the tournament weakly and with such a game they will only have to fight for survival in the MX League. In the reporting match, we expect an equal fight from the teams, and the result does not exclude a draw, which has not been fixed in full-time duels for a long time and will suit both clubs.

