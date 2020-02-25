Tom cruise escaped from the shooting of the new film “Mission impossible” due to coronavirus

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy has been indefinitely postponed the shooting of “Mission impossible 7”. This was reported by representatives of Paramount Pictures. Shooting in Venice was supposed to start on 24 February and will last for three weeks. Although the suspension will cost the filmmakers a round sum, they do not want to risk the health of the crew. All were allowed to disperse home.

According to the newspaper Daily Mail, starring Tom cruise, who arrived in Venice on 20 February, a few days was forced to sit locked up in one of the five star hotels of Venice. Currently, he had already left the country, moved to the UK. According to media reports, he was evacuated by private jet.

In Italy the victims of the coronavirus were already seven people. The number of cases officially is 229 people.

