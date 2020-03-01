Tom cruise hit the quarantine due to coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Том Круз попал на карантин из-за коронавируса

In Venice Tom cruise and the crew of the movie “Mission impossible 7” sent to quarantine. All because of an outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy.

Before it became known that the shooting of the seventh part of “Mission impossible” in Venice stopped. Later, British actor Simon Pegg, who starred in the film, along with Cruz, said that they were sent to quarantine. According to Pegg, the film’s producers decided to continue work during outbreaks unreasonable.

It is known that actors are isolated in a luxury hotel Gritti Palace. The quarantine will last at least until Monday 2 March.

According to preliminary information, none of the crew members are not infected. At Paramount have stated that shooting the action will take place at a different time.

The premiere of the film “Mission impossible 7” is scheduled for July 22, 2021.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article