Tom cruise hit the quarantine due to coronavirus

In Venice Tom cruise and the crew of the movie “Mission impossible 7” sent to quarantine. All because of an outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy.

Before it became known that the shooting of the seventh part of “Mission impossible” in Venice stopped. Later, British actor Simon Pegg, who starred in the film, along with Cruz, said that they were sent to quarantine. According to Pegg, the film’s producers decided to continue work during outbreaks unreasonable.

It is known that actors are isolated in a luxury hotel Gritti Palace. The quarantine will last at least until Monday 2 March.

According to preliminary information, none of the crew members are not infected. At Paramount have stated that shooting the action will take place at a different time.

The premiere of the film “Mission impossible 7” is scheduled for July 22, 2021.