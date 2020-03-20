Tom cruise returned to filming “Mission impossible”

Although after the outbreak of the virus in Italy filming the seventh part of the franchise was cancelled, and the actors are quarantined, it seems that now all in the past.

So, yesterday, the network appeared the photo of a British village Dunsfold, which depicted Tom cruise riding a motorcycle and cars. Also on the pictures hit the plane with the emblem of the RAF.

It is known that in England passed the tests of special equipment for stunts.

Currently, the film’s Director Christopher mcquarrie at the same time developing the seventh and eighth part of the franchise. Rentals they should appear in the summer in the summer of 2021 and 2022.