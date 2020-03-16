Tom Hanks addressed the fans

Infected with coronavirus, the American actor Tom Hanks appealed to the fans.

“Hey, guys. Rita and I want to thank everyone who takes such good care of us in Australia. We found COVID-19, so we are isolated so as not to pass it on to someone else. There are people for whom it can result in very serious illness. We live one day, because there are things through which we can get by following the advice of experts and taking care of yourself, right? Remember, no matter what, in baseball, don’t cry,” he wrote on Twitter.