Tom Hanks addressed the fans

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Том Хэнкс обратился к поклонникам

Infected with coronavirus, the American actor Tom Hanks appealed to the fans.

“Hey, guys. Rita and I want to thank everyone who takes such good care of us in Australia. We found COVID-19, so we are isolated so as not to pass it on to someone else. There are people for whom it can result in very serious illness. We live one day, because there are things through which we can get by following the advice of experts and taking care of yourself, right? Remember, no matter what, in baseball, don’t cry,” he wrote on Twitter.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
