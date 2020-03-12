Tom Hanks and his wife contracted COVID-19

Том Хэнкс и его жена заразились COVID-19

The couple felt the symptoms of a cold, being in Australia. Analysis of coronavirus gave a positive result.

American actor Tom Hanks and his wife contracted the coronavirus. About the artist wrote on Twitter on March 12.

“Rita (wife of the actor − ed.) and I am currently here in Australia. We felt a little tired, prostupivshieshie, and yet there was a pain in the body. Rita from time to time were the chills. To do the right thing, and need it now, we were tested for coronavirus, and the result was positive,” said Hanks.

The actor known to audiences for his movies Big, Forrest Gump, Saving private Ryan, the Outcast, the Miracle on the Hudson, and many others.

