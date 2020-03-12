Tom Hanks and his wife contracted the coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Том Хэнкс и его супруга заразились коронавирусом

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Photo: Getty Images

American actor, star of “Forrest Gump” Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the coronavirus while travelling in Australia. This was the Hanks reported in social networks.

Hanks also explained that he and his wife are going to do next.

Health officials there are protocols that must be followed. We Hanxi, will be tested, monitored and be in isolation for as long as required public health and safety,” he said.

The actor promised to keep everyone informed of the situation and encouraged others to take care of yourself.

The couples son, Chester Hanks, has confirmed this information in a video posted to Instagram.

Yes, it’s true, my parents — coronavirus. Crazy”, he said.

Sanchez said that he spoke to them on the phone and explained that Tom and Rita right, and pass through the necessary security measures.

LeMonade wrote earlier that Kiev declared a quarantine to avoid the coronavirus.

We also told how the coronavirus affects show business.

In addition, Foals in the new video showed how to properly wash hands.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article