Tom Hanks and his wife contracted the coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Photo: instagram.com/ritawilson

The famous American actor, star of “Forrest Gump” Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the coronavirus while travelling in Australia. This was the Hanks reported in social networks.

Hanks also explained that he and his wife are going to do next.

Health officials there are protocols that must be followed. We Hanxi, will be tested, monitored and be in isolation for as long as required public health and safety,” he said.

The actor promised to keep everyone informed of the situation and encouraged others to take care of yourself.

The couples son, Chester Hanks, has confirmed this information in a video posted to Instagram.

Yes, it’s true, my parents – coronavirus. Crazy”, he said.

Sanchez said that he spoke to them on the phone and explained that Tom and Rita right, and pass through the necessary security measures.

LeMonade wrote earlier that Kiev declared a quarantine to avoid the coronavirus.

We also told how the coronavirus affects show business.

In addition, Foals in the new video showed how to properly wash hands.