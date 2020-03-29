Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was back home in the United States

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks. Photo: instagram.com/tomhanks

Quarantine of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s over – Hollywood couple returned home to Los Angeles (USA), levies coronavirus. Friday, March 27, they flew home from Australia on a private jet, and then was spotted in a black SUV, according to Daily Mail.

Tom Hanks and his wife were the first American celebrities who have publicly announced that it had contracted the coronavirus. They were samisayshi in Australia, where Hanks was in bioptica about Elvis Presley. He plays Colonel Tom Parker, Manager of the king of rock-n-roll in the film directed by baz Luhrmann. The film is now suspended.

While in isolation, a couple of all the time shared news and videos. For example, Rita Wilson demonstrated skills in rap, performing the song “Hip Hop Hooray” group Naughty by Nature.