Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was back home in the United States

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Том Хэнкс и Рита Уилсон вернулись домой в США

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks. Photo: instagram.com/tomhanks

Quarantine of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s over – Hollywood couple returned home to Los Angeles (USA), levies coronavirus. Friday, March 27, they flew home from Australia on a private jet, and then was spotted in a black SUV, according to Daily Mail.

Tom Hanks and his wife were the first American celebrities who have publicly announced that it had contracted the coronavirus. They were samisayshi in Australia, where Hanks was in bioptica about Elvis Presley. He plays Colonel Tom Parker, Manager of the king of rock-n-roll in the film directed by baz Luhrmann. The film is now suspended.

While in isolation, a couple of all the time shared news and videos. For example, Rita Wilson demonstrated skills in rap, performing the song “Hip Hop Hooray” group Naughty by Nature.

 

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article