Tom Hanks in the first trailer for “Greyhound: the Battle of the Atlantic”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Том Хэнкс в первом трейлере фильма "Грейхаунд: Битва за Атлантику"

The first trailer for the epic action “Greyhound: the Battle of the Atlantic” is already on our website https://kinoafisha.ua/films/greihaund#trailers

Starring Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Shue, Steven Graham.

Plot. In 1942, an officer of the Navy Ernst Krause appointed captain of the destroyer “Greyhound”. Accepting the post, he will carry out the escort ships in the North Atlantic waters, which are filled with German submarines. But to avoid the pursuit of the enemy and save the crew, he will have to show skills and incredible tactical skills.

The premiere is scheduled for June 11, 2020.

