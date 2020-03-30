Tom Hanks is back in the States after perecentage coronavirus

Tom Hanks is the first actor who become ill with mers — along with his wife was allegedly cured of the diagnosis and returned to Los Angeles.

Hanks and his wife, singer Rita Wilson, caught in Australia, on the set of a biopic about Elvis Presley. He first wrote about the disease in his Instagram. The actor was hospitalized and in a couple of weeks quarantine was discharged to be treated at home.

A few days after discharge Hanks wrote that he feels better. It is unknown whether the test of the actor on the negative coronavirus after arrival in the United States or remained positive.

Until the end of the year Hanks will appear on the screen in the military Thriller “Greyhound” and adventure film “news from around the world.”