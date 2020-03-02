Tom hardy could play Frankenstein

After the success of “invisible Man” Universal studios plans to seriously expand its so-called “Dark universe” (Dark Universe). According to rumors, the producers want to make a new film about Frankenstein and call for the lead role of Tom hardy.

Sources of the portal We Got This Covered added that the movie will be a faithful transposition of the original novel by Mary Shelley and horror at the same time impressive.

Parallel Studio is developing a project about the henchman of Dracula’s “Renfield” (the legendary vampire should play Benedict Cumberbatch) and ring tape with Ryan Gosling, which may be a spin-off of “the Mummy”.

The last film about Frankenstein and his assistant Igor was released in 2015; the main role in NEMS was played by James McAvoy and Daniel Radcliffe. Also well known is the 1994 version with Robert De Niro and Kenneth Branom and theatrical production with Cumberbatch and johnny Lee Miller.

Tom hardy is currently filming “venom 2”. Until the end of the year it is planned premiere of the film “Scarface”, where hardy reincarnated into al Capone.