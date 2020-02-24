Tom hardy has published a new photo from the filming of venom 2

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Том Харди опубликовал новые фото со съемок фильма Веном 2

Actor Tom hardy in his Instagram posted several black-and-white photo from the shooting of the second part of the movie “venom” in Marvel comics, where he will play a major role.

Also a couple of shots presented in the social network of the famous star photographer Greg Williams.

In the pictures you can see the hardy, his partner, woody Harrelson (carnage), directed by Andy Serkis and screenwriter Kelly Marcel.

As previously reported, Naomi Harris (“007: Coordinates “Skyfall”) can play in the sequel the villain Shriek, who is a lover of carnage. Also the star of “the Irishman” Stephen Graham has been cast in the film “venom 2”.

The premiere of the film “venom 2” is scheduled for fall 2020.

Recall the blockbuster “venom” was released in October 2018 and has collected in world hire more than 855 million dollars. The picture is ranked sixth among the most-grossing pictures in 2018. Last year the film “Joker” broke the record for distribution in the United States, surpassing venom.

