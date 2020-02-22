Tom Holland spoke again about the shooting of Uncharted

Starring in the suffering film “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune” by Tom Holland shared that the filming process of the film adaptation of video game Uncharted kicks off in March.

The film was scheduled for 2017, however, it began to leave her. In the end, the release was postponed to March 5, 2021 and a designated Director Travis knight. Recently, it was reported that it will be replaced by Ruben Fleischer (“venom”).

Tom Holland reincarnated on the screen in the adventurer of Nathan Drake, and mark Wahlberg plays his partner Sally.