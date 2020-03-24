Tom Holland went into self-imposed isolation due to a sharp deterioration of health

Том Холланд ушел в самоизоляцию из-за резкого ухудшения самочувствия

Tom Holland. Photo: Getty Images

The star of “spider-Man” by Tom Holland complained live on Instagram in a bad condition.

According to Holland, hardly a coronavirus, although no tests he never sold out and his confidence in his own health is causing some doubts.

I don’t think I have the coronavirus, but I took extra precautions. Isolated themselves in the room. Today is the first day when I was sick. Yesterday I felt fine but this morning woke up with a cough, and I was very bad,” said the actor.

Soon the actor is planning to devote a jigsaw puzzle.

