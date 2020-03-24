Tom Holland went into self-imposed isolation

The star of “spider-Man” said in the air, woke up with a bad cough. The actor also deteriorated health, so just in case he decided to go into self-isolation and to devote his time to assembling a jigsaw puzzle.

Tom Holland said that does not associate these symptoms with the infection of coronavirus, but tests for Covid-19 it is not yet passed. The actor explained why I am sure that this may not be a sinister virus, but the main thing — took precautions.

We will remind that earlier was postponed filming of “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune” with his participation.