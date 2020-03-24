Tom Holland went into self-imposed isolation

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Том Холланд ушел в самоизоляцию

The star of “spider-Man” said in the air, woke up with a bad cough. The actor also deteriorated health, so just in case he decided to go into self-isolation and to devote his time to assembling a jigsaw puzzle.

Tom Holland said that does not associate these symptoms with the infection of coronavirus, but tests for Covid-19 it is not yet passed. The actor explained why I am sure that this may not be a sinister virus, but the main thing — took precautions.

We will remind that earlier was postponed filming of “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune” with his participation.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article