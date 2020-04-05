Tomorrow belongs to us: 5 storylines that will make you addicted to the series !

Share on Facebook

While Tomorrow Belongs to Us on TF1 goes into stand by because of the Covid-19, back on 5 plots the wildest of the series.

Due to the coronavirus, the channel TF1 puts on pause the broadcast of the series ” Tomorrow belongs to us “. Back on the 5 intrigues the most surprising, and which make the viewers addicted ! MCE tells you more !

There are always a series that you are sure that you do watch, absolutely never ! But you know what they say : never say never. At MCE, we intend to prove it to you !

In this confinement period, you have plenty of time to catch up on all the series that you have not yet discovered. Starting with “Tomorrow Belongs to Us” !

Then to keep its viewers in suspense, the series Tomorrow Belongs to Us knows how to do ! It sets the scene of intrigue all too surprising than the other !

Moreover, some of them come completely out of the batch ! In fact, these stories have left fans of the series without a voice. Back on 5 plots the wildest ! Attention, spoilers.

Tomorrow Belongs to Us: The best plots of the series

The secret admirer of Clementine

While Clementine (Linda Hardy) lives the perfect love with Victor (Farouk Bermouga), her underwear disappear little by little. As well, it lives a real hell.

To get out of this mess, the beautiful blonde gets to her lawyer, Christophe (Boris Terral). But ultimately, he is the man behind his nightmare ! Then he does everything to seduce her, he ends up committing suicide.

The birthday surprise turns into a drama

In Tomorrow Belongs to Us, Chloe (Ingrid Chauvin) organizes a birthday surprise for Alex (Alexandre Brasseur). But a fire kindled, the village hall, the Farmhouse ! It is the drama !

So who is behind all this ? According to the police, that fire is in fact a criminal act. In fact, this is Jeanne (Catherine Alléget) !

The sulfurous past of Antoine

While Hélène Sargue is the victim of a road accident, the young woman goes in search of his love, of youth, Antoine (Frédéric Diefenthal). But not everything goes not as planned !

In fact, thee main concerned has not had a youth that was easy ! The proof ! The latter confesses to the murder of Robert Constant, who was killed 20 years earlier. For Hélène, it is the shock !

The death of Arnaud

No character is safe in Tomorrow Belongs to Us ! The proof with the death of Arnaud (Robert Pagnol). Yes, a simple argument can quickly derail !

Margot is expecting a child without knowing it

There is nothing worse for a woman than a denial of pregnancy. And Margot, played by Marysole Fertard, can not claim to the contrary ! The arrival of this new baby will change his life !