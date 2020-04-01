Tomorrow belongs to us: Lorie Rail has planned to come back in the series !

Share on Facebook

Lorie Inveighing confided to the magazine the Two of Us on the series Tomorrow belongs to us. She then claimed that she would be back soon.

Good news for fans of Lorie Swearing ! The star announced in an interview that she would be likely to make a major comeback in the series for TF1, Tomorrow belongs to us ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

In France as in the United States, the shooting of the series have been suspended. The cause ? The covid-19 continues to progress, and the number of sick increases day by day.

Today, there were more than 800,000 infected and nearly 40 000 deaths in the world. In fact, the heads of State have had to take drastic measures in order to fight against the virus.

France starts its third week of confinement. All this in order to limit the transmission of the disease. Thus, the broadcasting world has not been spared and the series, Tomorrow belongs to us has had to take a break.

And if the situation may seem complicated for some fans, the interpreter of Lucia seems to already be all the way in his role. In fact, in an interview, the young woman announced that she would be soon back in Tomorrow belongs to us !

Lorie Swearing is not known yet when will its come back in the series of TF1, Tomorrow belongs to us !

Well, yes ! The famous singer Lorie is going to make his big comeback into the series, Tomorrow belongs to us. It is in any case what she has given to the magazine the two of Us.

In effect, the interpreter of the title I need a love not fully realized in the production of TF1 since the month of January 2019. But more there can be no doubt, the star confirmed this by stating, ” it is safe, I’m going to go back ! “

For the moment, the French chain has unveiled a new item , but the return of the young woman in Tomorrow belongs to us should be feeling.

“I wish that this is still something improbable, a bit like his output. I want to let myself be surprised, because each time, the authors do an incredible job ! “Noted, moreover, Lorie. Case to follow…