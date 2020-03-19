Tomorrow belongs to us stopped because of the coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

Because of the outbreak of the Covid-19, the channel TF1 to stop to broadcast the famous series Tomorrow Belongs to Us until further notice !

The channel TF1 replaces the series Tomorrow Belongs to Us by the issue of information weekly Seven to Eight because of the outbreak of the Covid-19. MCE explains to you all !

Time of death for the series Tomorrow Belongs to Us ! If you’re bored, cooped up at home because of the total containment, the program of TF1 can keep you busy. But this is no longer the case today…

Like the rest of the French, the actors in the series must follow the same rules as everyone else ! Thus, they remain confined to their homes and can’t make it on the set.

Not actors, not of episodes. Then, the broadcast of the series will take a hit ! From Monday 23 march, the channel TF1 déprogramme Tomorrow Belongs to Us. It is not yet known for how long !

Instead, TF1 will think of everything ! The string replaces the series by the issue of information weekly Seven to Eight, which will turn into daily. Their main topic ? The Covid-19, of course !

Tomorrow Belongs to Us will come back one day

This new is not fun to everyone ! And even less to the fans of Tomorrow Belongs to Us. Especially as the plot finally starts to unfold, and viewers see it a little more clear…

In fact, Antoine Myriel, embodied by the actor Frédéric Diefenthal, can finally blow ! It will not be found guilty for the murder of Dafné Pastoré. And this, after 20 years on the run…

During all these years, he fled from the police and the justice system. He is persuaded to have killed one of them, and this da way involuntary. In reality, it is Nadine’s Bar, the commissioner of Narbone, the guilty !

The viewers of Tomorrow Belongs to Us then arise a bunch of questions ! Antoine would end it by breaking out of prison ? Souleymane will be able to find Pink and stay with it ? Outstanding…

Up here, does anyone know if the public will get answers before the last episode aired on 20 march. In any case, they are impatient already to know the rest of the story. Have to wait until the end of the Covid-19 !