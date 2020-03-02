“Too good for you” father fury discourages divergence from revenge (photo)

Not manage to cool down the passion of battle-revenge for the title of world champion under version WBC in a super heavyweight, in which the Briton Tyson fury won an early victory over American DevTeam Wilder in the seventh round, but already being discussed the third fight between the boxers.

As reported promoter Bob Arum, the third meeting between the sides in the ring tentatively scheduled for July 18 and will be held again in the United States. However, if the parties agree, the fight can be rescheduled for the fall.

That’s just the father of John Tyson fury Wilder discourages from such undertaking. “I can’t blame Deontay is that he wants a third fight, it’s all about the money. But I can’t imagine what he is going to think with Tyson, because Tyson is only getting stronger. Gather the team and tell them to turn brains. Forget Tyson. He’s too good for you and proved it. You can’t beat him when he lost weight. He survived your best attacks. That’s what I’ll tell you: fight with Anthony Joshua. Spread your wings. There are other fighters that can be destroyed. Focus on them. If you mess with my son, will be in the hospital. For a long time. So forget“—quoted fury-the older the website Boxing Scene.

Tyson fury with his father John

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter