Too “slutty” the swimsuit: a jealous mother made her “cover” in the pool…

Despite the fact that many stars prefer to wear open swimwear, and their fans don’t see anything wrong, sometimes it’s the swimsuit becomes a stumbling block for finding women in a public place.

So, in the city of Uxbridge (a suburban town in West London) woman was asked to cover up with a towel, because other visitors of the centre felt her outfit was too sexy.

Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to The Sun.

In particular, 24-year-old Karera Nicole Bernarducci swam in the pool in a black one piece bathing suit with high slits for the legs. She then went to the sauna with her fiance and his brother.

“Before going in the sauna, I went to the locker room, where a few moms gave me a condemning look. But I didn’t pay much attention to it”, — says the Briton.

When they were in the steam room, they knocked one of the workers of the center.

“She wanted to talk to me alone, — says the carer. — She told me that some mom complained about my inappropriate swimsuit and asked me to turn around with a towel. I was shocked”.

The girl complied with the request of an employee of the complex and went to the locker room.

“My fiance believes that this is discrimination of my body. I felt terrible. I didn’t want to leave, but I had no choice. It was all very humiliating, — said the carer. — If I have sexy body, this does not mean that I look inappropriate for the pool“.

The sports complex where the incident occurred, declined to comment.

