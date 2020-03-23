Top 10 rules of food during isolation: the advice of a nutritionist

Photo: unsplash.com

Ukrainian DataLog Tatiana Lakusta on his page on Instagram was painted with food rules “home mode”.

So on his page in the social network expert provided 10 rules that will help without harm to survive the isolation.

10 rules from Tatiana Lakusta:

1. Reducing caffeine intake. It is possible to eliminate completely and pause. Quitting caffeine will help more exactly to behave and reduce anxiety.

2. Abstinence from alcohol. The immune system is directly inhibited under vozdejstviem of alcohol, plus a state of intoxication we are inclined to eat more and usually more fatty and sweet food.

3. Mode of food intake. Enter the rules of food: the basic meals. As long as the period of reduced physical activity put away the snacks, and due to it will take additional calorie consumption.

4. Eat only in the kitchen. No computer in the workplace or in the bathroom, relaxing or watching the series, nor manners with the vases in the kitchen. Will not this rule — you will sink in the food debauchery.

5. Clean kitchen surfaces from food. Vases, platter, trays, my — take! Otherwise you’ll turn into walkers to the kitchen for another slice, a slice, a nut and there will be once a day — from morning to night.

6. Do not mix fun. Food, reading, bath, TV series — all this should be individually. Absorption of food under the anything has a “hypnotic” effect. How many ate — he did not understand, she remembered when breathing was hard.

7. Less processed foods. Such a great time, don’t make excuses of lack of time to cook. Treat yourself to homemade food. And the more “prepared food shop”, the higher will be tempted to visit the fridge and pinch off a piece.

8. Buckwheat take it or not? Pay attention to the frozen vegetables, fish, legumes, dried (frozen) mushrooms. Quiet your brain full freezer of food. Of these products can be much more interesting to feed themselves than buckwheat.

9. The priority order through the Internet. The less you will contacts, the better. And if you have the opportunity to buy elderly neighbors and take them some food. Now is the time to show kindness to people.

10. Monitor the timing. The expiration date. Chaotic the purchase of a “rainy day” can lead to rapid deterioration of products and food poisoning. As you know, coughing, and diarrhea is the worst companions.