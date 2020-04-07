Top 20 best sci-Fi films

By Maria Batterbury in Entertainment

The harsh reality is that absolutely all facets of our lives were under the influence of the pandemic coronavirus. On the background of the fight against COVID-19, which covered the entire planet until the film premieres. But this does not mean that the 2020 year will be rich in novelties, sooner or later in wide release come all announced pictures and we will see them on the big screens of cinemas.

But while cinemas closed, and the home-isolation gave a lot of free time – take a break at the fantastic world of cinema at home. Now the genre is experiencing the peak of popularity: the audience reviewing old pictures, showing particular interest to the outbreaks, global disasters and space sagas.

We have prepared for you Top 20 best sci-Fi movies on IMDB rating:

The Lord of the rings: return of the king (2003)
The beginning (2010)
The beginning (1999)
Interstellar (2014)
Terminator 2: judgment day (1991)
The Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
The Avengers: Complete (2019)
Max Steel (2015)
Howl’s moving castle (2004)
V for vendetta (2005)
Blade runner (1982)
Logan: Wolverine (2017)
Truman Show (1998)
Blade runner 2049 (2017)
Deadpool (2016)
The Martian (2015)
She (2013)
Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)
X-men: Days of future past (2014)
The Avengers (2012).

