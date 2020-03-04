Top 5 best works of Paul Mauriat

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Топ-5 лучших произведений Поля Мориа

Photo: shkolazhizni.ru

March 4, 1925, was born the legendary French composer, arranger and conductor Paul Mauriat.

Moriah has managed to become one of the few modern composers who United in his music of different styles, beginning with the 60s of the XX century. Creativity is appreciated and loved for several generations of listeners. Because every time the sound of his magical music, it seems that the world becomes a little kinder and better.

In honor of the birthday of the great Paul Mauriat LeMonade made a list of the best songs of the wizard.

1. Love story

2. Alouette

3. Taka Takata

4. Love Is Blue

5. Gone Is Love

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article