Top 5 best works of Paul Mauriat

March 4, 1925, was born the legendary French composer, arranger and conductor Paul Mauriat.

Moriah has managed to become one of the few modern composers who United in his music of different styles, beginning with the 60s of the XX century. Creativity is appreciated and loved for several generations of listeners. Because every time the sound of his magical music, it seems that the world becomes a little kinder and better.

In honor of the birthday of the great Paul Mauriat LeMonade made a list of the best songs of the wizard.

1. Love story

2. Alouette

3. Taka Takata

4. Love Is Blue

5. Gone Is Love