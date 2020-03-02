TOP 5 laptops for work

Choose the right laptop fulfills all wishes of its owner from the usual surfing the web to video editing. But if you choose a device exclusively for work tasks, it is necessary to clearly distinguish between the capabilities of laptops and focus on the parameters on the basis of their use. Online shop “the Stylus” will help to find their “workhorse” among the five best models at the beginning of 2020.

ASUS ZenBook 15

Price: $1440

The Taiwanese manufacturer was one of the first people to introduce their revolutionary device additional screen integrated into the touchpad. Ultra-thin notebook has stylish design in dark blue and white colors, combining 1.55-pound body as much as 15.6 inch screen. Together with 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD and Quad-core Intel Core i5 gadget gives the wearer complete freedom for creativity and work.

Features of the model:

innovative Screen TM 2.0 Pad;

the smallest 15-inch laptop in the world;

military standard MIL-STD-810G.

HP Spectre x360

Price: $1617

The HP Spectre x360 the index was born in 2019 and is a few modifications: 13 and 15.6 inches. Choose what you will do, but with an older version you will feel all the advantages of the display Ultra-HD, powerful sound system from Bang&Olufsen and high-speed operation thanks to a six-core Intel Core i7.

For that you need to buy:

up to 17 hours of battery life;

transformirovalsya tablet;

premium backlit keyboard.

Apple MacBook Pro 2019

Price: from $2347

Few people doubt the quality and reliability of the laptops from Apple. MacBook Pro is a specially developed line of business notebooks with maximum productivity. Compact, lightweight and ergonomic, the laptop is equipped with Intel Core i9, a Radeon Pro 555X and a glossy screen is 13.3”, 15.4” or 16” LED-backlit display.

Features:

Retina display with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels;

the amount of RAM in 16, 32 and 64 GB;

up to 10 hours of autonomy.

Samsung Notebook 9 PRO

Price: $1159

In the execution of business objectives desired flexibility and swift transformation. About the reincarnation office machine into a portable notebook will take care of the functional model from Samsung. The device comes with a stylus for interactive notes on the glossy touchscreen 15.6”.

The benefits of a Samsung laptop:

16 GB of RAM;

case 1.8 kg;

support fast charging.

Dell XPS 15 2019

Price: $2844

The updated model version 2019 provides a ton of power in a compact package. The first thing that impresses is the design with the invisible framework and refined minimalism. The second display is 15.6 inches with a resolution of 3840×2160. The third system, equipped with six-core processor new generation and rechargeable Li-Ion battery.

Features of the model:

1000 GB SSD;

camera with four lenses;

eco-friendly design EPEAT standard 10.

