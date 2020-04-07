Top 5 medical TV shows

Got a doctor’s appointment. Photo: pixabay.com

Every year on 7 April the world celebrates the international health day.

Health is the most important thing in life. On one level it might be the medicine that helps this health to follow.

In honor of health Day LeMonade made a selection of the best medical shows of recent years.

Dr. House

If you have never seen Hugh Laurie in the role of a despotic house, then you certainly need to do it. In each of the series house engaged in heavy cases of patients with kontichsesteenweg disease. Humor mixed with drama attached.

Grey’s anatomy

The main heroine of the series — the surgeon Meredith grey, who entered the internship in the hospital “Seattle grace”. The TV series “grey’s Anatomy” has become one of the most popular and beloved to millions of viewers a show about medicine.

Clinic

This legendary comic series tells the story of two young doctors, who after graduating get a job in a clinic Sacred Heart. Over time one of the main characters becomes the senior doctor, and his friend – a skilled surgeon.

The Knick

An amazing series about medicine of the early 20th century, when ambulances were horse and carriages. The audience, unrelated to medicine, will be very interesting to see what was the medicine for more than 100 years ago and how it was difficult for the surgeons operations, it is now considered elementary.

Ambulance

Melodramatic cult American TV series produced for 15 years (1994 to 2009). Every day doctors emergency departments save lives. However, in addition to professional activities, the series shows and personal life honey.staff, which makes it highly interesting for the viewer.