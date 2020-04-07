Top 5 most spectacular stunts of Jackie Chan

The role of Jackie Chan in world cinema cannot be overestimated. Today the king of the action genre is celebrating his 66th birthday.

Jackie Chan doesn’t use stunt doubles is a Central tenet of actor. He began his career as a stuntman, and now is one of the brightest stars of modern cinema.

A lover of martial arts performed dangerous stunts without the aid of stuntmen and any insurance. Some madness almost cost actor life.

Armour Of God

In this movie, Jackie had to do quite a simple trick: jump on top of the tree. However, something went wrong, he missed and fell on rocks from a height of 12 meters.

As a result, the actor injured his skull. Started bleeding and ears started to bleed, but timely intervention saved his life. Now a hole in the skull closes, the plate and the right ear can barely hear.

Police story 2

Nimble Jackie Chan jumping from building to moving truck, and with him on the roof of the bus. Then he quickly shies away from the signs of the store and jumping into a Billboard, but falls into the decorative piece and the glass.

No injuries, no cost, small splinters and cuts on his face were the result of this trick.

Winners and sinners

Starting from each machine, fearless Jackie increases the speed, surrounded by cars. He immediately swept under the truck and lay on the ground, and then over it the car drove.

The scene ends with accident of 50 cars, which lasts about a minute of screen time.

The Project

In 1983 the screens out the film Project A. This Comedy is full of lots of fight scenes and complicated stunts. During the filming of the movie happened an incident which made nervous all the same.

Chan hung, grasping the iron arrow of the dial at the 18-meter tower and fell (all scenario). The fact that there was nothing that could soften the fall of Jackie and a few sheds, he landed right on his head and injured his spine.

But the shooting has not stopped, the actor helped to stand and he continued to work.

Police story

In one scene, Chan jumps down from the railing to the pole, which is wrapped in Christmas lights. Despite the fact that the bulb is made of plastic, and he didn’t cut himself without injury is still not done.

The fires severely heated the pole, causing Jackie burned my hands. Landed it too, not very gently, because the height of the pole is about 30 meters. The actor injured his pelvis and two vertebrae.

In his films Jackie never uses profanity, he wants to be a positive role model for children, in addition Chan refuses to roles of gangsters and murderers. Jackie wants to and after he will cease to act, remember.

Recall that the 65-year-old actor Jackie Chan stated that he is not sick with a new type of coronavirus Covid-19.