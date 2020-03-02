Top 8 best films with the birthday boy-Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig. Photo: thedonsclub.com
Monday, March 2, his 52nd birthday, the charismatic British actor Daniel Craig.
World famous Hollywood star was due to the role of James bond in 4 films: “Casino Royale”, “quantum of solace”, “007: Coordinates Skyfall”, “007: Spectrum”.
It is noteworthy that many critics thought of Craig as an unsuccessful contender for the role of James bond.
But the first movie Casino Royale became the highest grossing film in franchise history, and brought James bond into the new format.
The actor is an active member of a number of charitable organizations and funds to fight AIDS, assistance to orphans and many others.
But in addition to the role of 007 from Craig, and not a few other notable works.
In honor of the birthday of the actor LeMonade remembers the best films of the birthday.
Lara Croft: tomb raider, 2001
Road to perdition, 2002
Casino Royale, 2006
The girl with the dragon tattoo, 2011
Challenge, 2008
The Golden compass, 2007
House of dreams, 2011
Cowboys and aliens 2011
