Top class Comedy by the Director of funny movies

He created the megapopular Comedy “Zombie named Sean” and “Little drive”.

Amid quarantine, the British Director Edgar Wright has published over a hundred comic strips, which, in his opinion, simply a masterpiece.

List of movies from KINETICA guaranteed to lift your spirits on a positive level, and will facilitate the choice of what to watch tonight.

TOP from Edgar Wright:

The holidays of Mr. Hulot (1953)
The apartment (1960)
Dr. Strangelove (1964)
The graduate (1967)
Bananas (1971)
Annie Hall (1977)
The Blues Brothers (1980)
Airplane! (1980)
This Is – Spinal Tap! (1984)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Bottle rocket (1997)
Rushmore (1998)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Upstart (1999)
On the side (2004)
You, the living (2007)

