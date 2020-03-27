Top class Comedy by the Director of funny movies

He created the megapopular Comedy “Zombie named Sean” and “Little drive”.

Amid quarantine, the British Director Edgar Wright has published over a hundred comic strips, which, in his opinion, simply a masterpiece.

List of movies from KINETICA guaranteed to lift your spirits on a positive level, and will facilitate the choice of what to watch tonight.

TOP from Edgar Wright:

The holidays of Mr. Hulot (1953)

The apartment (1960)

Dr. Strangelove (1964)

The graduate (1967)

Bananas (1971)

Annie Hall (1977)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

Airplane! (1980)

This Is – Spinal Tap! (1984)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Bottle rocket (1997)

Rushmore (1998)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Upstart (1999)

On the side (2004)

You, the living (2007)