Top five movies that are hard to watch until the end

Movies on the brink of a foul is paintings of famous and young Directors, raising serious social and psychological problems. This work features an abundance of explicit scenes of cruelty and violence, which, in General, corresponds to the content, though, and brings them close to the category of 21+.

Talk about the top five films at the edge of perception.

“Serbian film” ( 2009)

Director Srdjan Spasojevic. The premiere took place in 2010 at the festival “South by Southwest.”

By definition, the Director of “a Serbian film” is a political allegory.

The main character is a former porn star Miklos, ‘ve been tied up with “dark” past. He has a family now and he wants one, quiet life.

But the devil does not sleep, miklós doing “lucrative” offer to shoot a porn film in recent times. The fee for participation in the film will provide him for a lifetime. The hero agrees, but once on set gets into a terrible whirlpool of events…

Let’s face it — the picture is difficult to see the end. Why? Watch and understand.

“Last tango in Paris”

Director Bernardo Bertolucci. “Last tango in Paris” is a classic erotic drama. The film was released in 1972 starring starring Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider.

“Last tango in Paris” was nominated for an Oscar for best Director and the main actor. The picture occupies the 48th place among the top melodramatic version of the AFI.

The story takes place in the late 60’s. the Main character is shocked by the death of his wife, for unknown reasons, committed suicide, and is in a state of deep depression.

Suddenly bursts into his life an eccentric girl Jeanne… the Movie outright, even for our liberal time in the 70’s made literally a bombshell. “Last tango” is a masterpiece, that’s just why Brando for 15 years stopped communicating with Bertolucci and Maria Schneider for life left an aversion to butter?

“Love”

Directed By Gaspar Noé. French drama 3D movie. Premiere held at the Cannes film festival may 20, 2015 In Georgia after showing the film even opened a criminal case on the fact of distribution of pornography.”Love” received average critical acclaim. So, the website Rotten Tomatoes has put 39% of the 88 reviews, and Metacritic is 51 out of 100.

Own opinion: “Love” is not the best work of Gaspar noé, as for explicit scenes, in this respect painting is much superior to the advertised “50 shades of grey” and closest to 18+.

Milos is forced to live with the unloved woman with whom he has a common child. In my thoughts he always returns to his ex-girlfriend ELEKTRA. The film is based on “very realistic” memoirs of the main character of lost love.

“Salo or the 120 days of Sodom”

Last movie Paolo Pasolini. The picture was published in 1972 and is an interpretation of the novel by the Marquis de Sade “120 days of Sodom” and “the divine Comedy” by Dante Alighieri.

The film takes place in Italy at the end of the Second world war in Nazi quasi Republic “Fat.” The “elite” of the Republic, headed by Prince mock and humiliate a group of young men and girls gathered for ukladeni perverts who will soon come to an end.

“Nymphomaniac”

Director Lars von Trier. Erotic drama “Nymphomaniac” was released on 25 December 2013 in Denmark. The main roles are played by Charlotte Gainsbourg and Stellan Skarsgard.

The picture earned high praise from critics and is considered a masterpiece of modern cinema.

In the story the main character (Skarsgard) finds on the street battered woman leads to his home. In the process of communication, it appears that Joe ( Charlotte Gainsbourg) a strong psychological dependence on sex. Joe tells the story of his life and sexual relations with multiple partners.

All of these pictures are not suitable for family viewing or for entertainment in a fun company. These films for many reasons it is better to watch alone, not to complexes, and to focus on the content.