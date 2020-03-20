Top franchises that should reconsider

The movie is a brilliant invention of the media barons, allowing to give eternal life to our favorite movie and fictional worlds. We offer you a list of the best kinofranshizy, which you can review, and maybe even to see for the first time.

“The Avengers” is an American feature film about superheroes with elements of Comedy directed by Joss Whedon, based on the eponymous comic book publisher Marvel Comics. The picture is the sixth in the Marvel cinematic universe, as well as a common sequel of previous film adaptations of “Iron man” (2008), “the Incredible Hulk” (2008), “Iron man 2” (2010), “Thor” (2011) and “the First avenger”(2011), closing the first phase.

“Harry Potter”. One of the most famous modern chinoserie based on books by British writer J. K. Rowling. The first film about the young wizard Harry Potter was released 16 years ago – in 2001. the Then Warner Bros., Rowling bought the film rights, could not imagine that in the end the boy with the scar will be the most well-known and beloved by the audience the magician, and the screens will eventually be nine films. The lowest rating (75%) of the critics were put to the first spin-offs (story branch) from the main story – the picture “Fantastic beasts and where they live”, the highest (96%) have earned the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 2” which concluded the story of Harry Potter.

“Star wars” was originally conceived by George Lucas as a cycle of nine films, and the middle parts of the first went into production because of “the imperfections of technology, which did not allow to implement all the ideas”. Not to confuse the public, on the pre-posters fourth film was called simply “Star wars” – no sequence numbers were not in sight. The record of 94% set by the movie “Star wars. Episode V: the Empire strikes back” in 1980, still have not managed to beat any of their follow-up films.

“Pirates of the Caribbean”. Captain Jack Sparrow is the most recognizable character serial films, and for good reason. Adventures which contain a extravagant pirate, sparkling humor, charming keira Knightley, as well as the inimitable johnny Depp gave two of the five films legendary ratings and made the movie franchise a must-have item in the lists of paintings, recommended for viewing with family.

“Resident evil”. The first part is a fantasy film based on the Japanese computer game with Milla Jovovich in the lead role was shot in 2002 by Director Paul W. S. Anderson. Ribbon immediately sets a high standard, to which, alas, is not reached, all subsequent films, though the script they wrote for Sam Anderson. Apparently, even the most talented person does not have enough imagination to write 6 good stories. The last part is not without its clichés, plot inconsistencies and unnecessary dialogue. So true fans of the Saga are convinced that to surpass the first part, the authors did not work, although Milla Jovovich seems to have been good in all the movies.

“Spider-Man”. This year Spiderman will be 58 years old but he’s still young (in most parallel universes), vigorous and in films and cartoons, to our great joy. The first appearance of spider-man in the movie happened in Turkey, it was informal, but in the history of the left. And here he is the villain against whom in Istanbul to fight the Captain America from the United States and Santo from Mexico. In 1977, the screens out the TV movie that became the pilot of the series “Amazing spider-Man”, which ran for two seasons. And later the series has received development in the form of two TV movies – “spider-Man: back in action” and “spider-Man: Call of the Dragon”. The main role everywhere played by Nicholas Hammond. After the break the spider came to us with Toby Maguire and the Green Goblin as the enemy. Film the audience liked it, and it developed further: “the amazing spider-Man 2” in 2004 and “spider-Man 3: the Enemy in reflection” in 2007. the Enemy’s face was Otto Octavius and venom teamed with Sandman, respectively. In 2012 this cycle has restarted, and invited the lead role of Andrew Garfield. The film was met worse than the ribbon in 2002, but the sequel “New spider-Man: High voltage” is still removed. The “spider – Man: the Return home” (2017), “Avengers: infinity War” (2018), “spider-Man: Through the Universes” (2018).

“The hunger games” is one of the most famous and recognizable modern franchises, as evidenced by the large circulation of books and the big box office movies (“the Hunger games” are included in the list of highest grossing films), which became popular among audiences of all ages around the world, while the main character Katniss Everdeen has become a symbol of opposition to injustice and cruelty of the modern world and a favorite of many people who associate her life with her. This work shows a post-apocalyptic world of the future where people are subject to strong ruling class to control people and to keep the districts from rebellion, every year arranges “the Hunger games” shows in real time where for several weeks fight death teenagers – a boy and a girl from each district.

“Transformers”. The film tells the story of war Autobots and Decepticons — intelligent alien robots that can transform into a variety of equipment. The subject of their discord becomes a powerful artifact Great spark (eng. The AllSpark), which if used improperly can bring to the Galaxy destruction and death. The Autobots arrive on Earth to protect the all Spark from the Decepticons who want to use it for their own selfish purposes. Weak, but courageous people come to the aid of the Autobots. The first film “transformers” was released on the big screens in 2007. After that, Michael Bay has released three more pictures: “transformers: Dark side of the moon”, “transformers: Age of extinction” and “transformers: the Last knight”. The American company Paramount Pictures is planning to revive the franchise “transformers” and shoot two new feature films.

