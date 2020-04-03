“Top gun: Maverick”: Paramount has moved the premiere of the film with Tom cruise

Tom Cruise. Photo: instagram.com/topgunmovie

Studio Paramount moved the release date of the movie “Top gun: Maverick” – a continuation of the painting in 1986 with Tom cruise. A long-awaited premiere of the sequel, which was held in USA on June 24, moved on the 23rd of December 2020, says Variety.

That the film will not be released as scheduled, fans on Twitter said and Tom cruise.

I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) April 2, 2020

Paramount also called the new release date for the horror film “silent place 2” – 4 Sep. Its March premiere was cancelled just a week before the film was supposed to appear in wide distribution.

LeMonade previously wrote that the premiere of “Wonder woman 1984” with Gal gadot was postponed because of the coronavirus.