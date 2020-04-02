Top Israeli officials are quarantined because of the Minister of health

The top leadership of Israel sent to the quarantine on 2 April after the health Minister Yaakov litzman to was diagnosed with coronavirus.

About it writes The Jerusalem Post.

The quarantine will be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, head of Mossad Yossi Cohen, the head of the national security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat and the Director General of the Ministry of health Moshe Bar Siman Tov.

“The Minister of health feels well,” – said in a statement.

Also shumoizolyatsiya the head of the University medical center Hadassah Professor Zev Roštejn and the head of the public health service, the Sigal Sadetzki. They last a few days in contact with Litzman.

It is reported that Cohen will be isolated in the headquarters of the Mossad, litzman is at home, Bar Siman-Tov will be in the office at the Sheba medical center in tel Hashomer, and Netanyahu also shumoizolyatsiya home.

It is reported that quarantine Netanyahu, in which he went after contact with another infected officer, was completed on 1 April.