Top movies about epidemics and viruses

Deadly viruses have repeatedly been the basis of the plot of Hollywood movies – and the filmmakers shot the film not only about zombies but also about the illnesses that people were just dying one after the other.

The global epidemic, the millions of dead mutants and a tiny chance to escape – that’s what awaits the viewer in the films from this collection. However, the characters caught in the zone of infection, do not give up: they continue to fight and try to survive among poisoned by the plague of the city, where each counter may be the same miserable, trying to escape, and already infected.

The Andromeda Strain (1971). The first film adaptation of a popular novel about the mysterious cosmic microbe. The team of scientists and soldiers have the task to clarify the origin of the intruder and prevent it from spreading, even if it costs them their lives. “Epidemic” (1995). The film is still regarded as the epitome of the disaster movie. In the center of the story — an unknown virus brought by a monkey-a Capuchin, the lightning is transmitted by airborne droplets and causes people to be afraid of each other to shiver. In defense of humanity — a group of scientists and military, which every minute counts.

“Epidemic” (1987). The story of a young doctor Mesmer and his struggle with illness in the population.

12 monkeys (1995). The film is about the fact that the vaccine need to identify the source of infection. Here is the only time that people do not have time. By 2035, the last surviving 1% of humanity, and the rest died as a result of exposure to the deadly virus. Then a group of scientists decides to send in the past, convict James Cole, who will need to trace the chain of the virus. If his mission succeeds, then Cole will receive forgiveness of crimes committed.

28 days later (2002). Not so often Directors with a world name are resolved to make a zombie film. Danny Boyle took a chance and took a picture, which became one of the most famous “horror” of the new century. It’s not just a zombie Apocalypse, a Thriller in which the main character is not hiding from the hordes of enemies, but all the time moving. At least because they’re incredibly fast, unlike the traditional slow louts. The scene when the hero regains consciousness four weeks after a major disaster, do honour to any genre. Whether it is alone in the world, whether alone, not counting zombies, or does not one, but this problem will be even greater.

I am legend (2007). A new drug created to fight cancer looks promising, but eventually mutates into a deadly virus that kills most people on earth and turns them into animalistic creatures. On the planet there are only a few people with immunity, one of them is Robert Neville who has spent the last three years in trying to develop a serum against the virus. He has lost hope and seems to go crazy, until you come across two more survivors.

Report (2007). The reporter and cameraman of a local channel spend the day with rescue service, going with them on calls, during which rescuers have taken an interview. The service comes a very intriguing call, which reported that behind the closed door of a dwelling house, frantically screaming woman and she urgently needed help. While on call, employees of the TV channel, get into the house, where you develop an unusual event. Ángela Vidal, the typical TV reporter, who for the sake of sensation does not leave a strange house, not knowing the terrifying situation. At the same time, the situation is becoming more dangerous every minute, because the residents of the house affected by the virus, which each other and turn yourself into a zombie. The government can not prevent the spread of infection, so it prevents all progress, no way out!

Blindness (2008). In a modern metropolis, where, from its inhabitants-consumers the main values in life are your own success, prosperity and filling their belly, not the care and attention to the neighbor, darkness descends suddenly, all the inhabitants were victims of a mysterious epidemic spread very quickly, deprived of their vision.A huge city sinking in the depths of man-made disasters and numerous accidents. People who are not even able to find their own food, rushing among the coming chaos.

Carriers (2009). A terrible infection has escaped into our world. Killing people in terrible pain, she instantly and globally spread by airborne droplets among people. Four friends were caught this epidemic in the road. Constant movement was the only way to survive. Avoiding contact, they tend to leave the affected area, but will they survive?…

Contagion (2011). The most realistic film from our selection was directed by Steven Soderbergh. The plot of the film world health organization and Center for disease control, the U.S. is trying to track the spread of the virus with a very short incubation period. Against this infection has not yet managed to create a vaccine, and the mutation of the virus made useless, the existing security protocols. To create the antidote, we must first clarify the chain of infection. Meanwhile, the death rate from the virus is becoming more.

World war Z (2013). Living dead cease to be a fictional horror story: now they have a very real threaten to doom all life on the planet. Practically invulnerable rotting creatures scurry here and there, even the slightest wound making the living people in their decayed brethren. Half the world already captured the vast army of these frightening creatures. In an attempt to prevent the coming Apocalypse, the military forces of developed countries suffer utter defeat, not only killing the enemy but not on their own adding to its ranks. Might win a dead enemy will not succeed, but a tiny chance is still there – to find the source of infection send UN envoy Gerry lane.

Train to Busan (2016). No one expected South Korea horror zombie, who suddenly see the whole world. The Koreans were known for dramas and militants, and then a typical Western sub-genre. But the film was very successful and even not too fierce, although naturalism in Korea very much. Sentimental music, often slow, with lots of characters, which are difficult to remember. But sometimes bad, dynamic, exciting and exotic, and that was the reason for the success.

“The Andromeda Strain” (1971)

I am legend (2007)

Report (2007)

Blindness (2008)

Carriers (2009)

Contagion (2011)

World war Z (2013)

Train to Busan (2016)