Top victim of the coronavirus: the Minister of culture of France was diagnosed with the infection CoViD-2019

Топ-жертва коронавируса: у министра культуры Франции диагностировали заражение CoViD-2019

The French culture Minister Frank Rister was infected with the novel coronavirus, the test showed a positive result. Therefore, the official will be like the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa quarantined, writes Sud Ouest.

It is reported that Rister passed the test after the onset of symptoms, currently, he was placed in quarantine in his house. where previously had not been infected up to Cyprus. In this regard, the island nation has imposed restrictive measures for the period of the outbreak. In this closed half of all crossing points between the Greek and Turkish part of the island.

