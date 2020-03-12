Top-victims of coronavirus: Tom Hanks and his wife contracted COVID-19

Competing in February with brad pitt for the “Oscar” Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has said that together with his wife Rita Wilson contracted the coronavirus.

About this 63-year-old actor wrote on his Instagram.

He said that he and his wife Rita reside in Australia. Feeling ill, the couple went to the doctors. Hanks listed the symptoms: fatigue, body aches, chills (he was only at Rita’s), and a slight fever.

The couple passed the test for the coronavirus, and it was positive.

Hanks also wrote that, according to medical protocols, they isolated and examined. How many will last the quarantine of the spouses was not specified. Hanks wrote that they will stay in isolation as long as necessary.

“What now? Is the official medical protocols that we must follow. We are isolated, we will test will be to watch us” — wrote the actor.

He promised to write about how things will go, and advised readers to take care of yourself.

Also that night, the world media reported that the coronavirus found in Daniele Abuse, the defender of Italian football club Juventus. Any symptoms the player is not observed.

We will remind, on the eve of the world health organization declared the pandemic coronavirus. The CEO who tedros adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in 114 countries registered more than 118 thousand cases of the disease, which killed 4 thousand 291 people.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter