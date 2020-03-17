Tormund from the TV series Game of thrones was infected with coronavirus

Actor Christopher Chivu, known for his role of Tormund in the “Game of thrones”, which was supposed to play in the new season of “the Witcher”, had contracted the coronavirus. By the way, the shooting of “the Witcher” is suspended due Covid-19.

As reported Chivu in his Instagram, a test for coronavirus was positive, and he and his family have isolated themselves at home in Norway.

“My family and I shumoizolyatsiya home for as long as you need. We have good health – I only have mild symptoms of colds,” said the actor.

In his publication, he urged all to be “very careful” to wash hands, to keep a distance of half a meter from each other, go to quarantine and care for each other.

In the comments fans jokingly suggest Chivu to drink milk giant to cure the coronavirus. Recall his character in “Game of thrones” explained his power to those that crawled to the giantess and drank her milk, has not yet matured and has not returned home.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) March 16, 2020 at 1:48 PDT

We will remind, earlier it became known that the coronavirus also infected actors Tom Hanks with his wife, Olga Kurylenko, and Idris Elba.