Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodina vs. Belshina Bobruisk live streaming free for the Belarusian Premier League

Torpedo-BelAZ v Belshina: forecast for the match of the championship of Belarus (March 27, 2020)

“Torpedo-BelAZ” won the first round, but whether the “car manufacturers” will be able to develop success on March 27 in a duel with “Belshina” – we prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Torpedo

“Torpedo-BelAZ” relied on European cups last season, but failed to finish the championship and ended up being the sixth. Surely, the same tasks are facing Yuri Puntus in the new season, the selection of players allows the car makers to count on success, which the team confirmed in the first round.

In an away match with Soligorsk Shakhtar, contrary to all forecasts, Torpedo-BelAZ won 1-0, reaching the fifth place in the table.

Belshina

According to the results of the last season, Belshina managed to get a ticket to the elite – in the First League the team of Eduard Gradoboev turned out to be the strongest. However, in the Premier League “red-black” failed to declare themselves immediately – in the home match with “Minsk” “Belshin” managed to open an account, but it all ended in a 1: 3 defeat, which sent the club to the very bottom of the table.

Forecast

Torpedo-BelAZ managed to beat a very difficult opponent in the face of Shakhtar in the last round, having avenged the Pitmen for losing in the Cup. Obviously, in the home match with Belshina, the “car manufacturers” will also strive only for victory – the guests entered the new season not in the best way and they have plenty of defense problems, the hosts have every chance to justify their favorite status.

We believe that guests have nothing to rely on. The forecast is the victory of Torpedo-BelAZ . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.71